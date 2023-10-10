Kunsan Airmen share Fire Prevention with local community

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The 8th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department led the installation's annual Fire Prevention Week observance Oct. 6-13.
Originally proclaimed by President Calvin Coolidge in 1925, Fire Prevention Week commemorates the lives lost due to fire-related incidents by educating the public on vital fire prevention practices.
Col. Timothy B. Murphy, 8th Fighter Wing commander, kicked off the week-long observance by unveiling banners recognizing the 8th CES as the 2022 Air Force and Department of Defense Fire Department along with signing the 2023 Kunsan AB Fire Prevention Week proclamation.
Along with installation events focused on spreading fire safety messages, the 8th CES fire department visited Gunsan Jigok Elementary School. Kunsan AB firefighters and their ROK Air Force counterparts provided hands-on activities for the school children and educational briefings designed to encourage foundational fire safety habits.
For more information on fire safety visit www.NFPA.org
10.13.2023
10.13.2023
455691
KR
|3
|0
