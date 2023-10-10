Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan Airmen share Fire Prevention with local community

    Senior Airman Trae Smith, left, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, showcases

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.13.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The 8th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department led the installation's annual Fire Prevention Week observance Oct. 6-13.

    Originally proclaimed by President Calvin Coolidge in 1925, Fire Prevention Week commemorates the lives lost due to fire-related incidents by educating the public on vital fire prevention practices.

    Col. Timothy B. Murphy, 8th Fighter Wing commander, kicked off the week-long observance by unveiling banners recognizing the 8th CES as the 2022 Air Force and Department of Defense Fire Department along with signing the 2023 Kunsan AB Fire Prevention Week proclamation.

    Along with installation events focused on spreading fire safety messages, the 8th CES fire department visited Gunsan Jigok Elementary School. Kunsan AB firefighters and their ROK Air Force counterparts provided hands-on activities for the school children and educational briefings designed to encourage foundational fire safety habits.

    For more information on fire safety visit www.NFPA.org

