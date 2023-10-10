Kunsan Airmen share Fire Prevention with local community

Photo By Senior Airman Karla Parra | Senior Airman Trae Smith, left, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, showcases...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Karla Parra | Senior Airman Trae Smith, left, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, showcases fire truck functions to children during Fire Prevention Week at Gunsan Jigok Elementary School, Gunsan, Republic of Korea, Oct. 10, 2023. Members of the 8th CES coordinated with their ROK Air Force counterparts to provide fire prevention education to local school children and spread foundational fire safety messages in observance of Fire Prevention Week. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Karla Parra) see less | View Image Page

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The 8th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department led the installation's annual Fire Prevention Week observance Oct. 6-13.



Originally proclaimed by President Calvin Coolidge in 1925, Fire Prevention Week commemorates the lives lost due to fire-related incidents by educating the public on vital fire prevention practices.



Col. Timothy B. Murphy, 8th Fighter Wing commander, kicked off the week-long observance by unveiling banners recognizing the 8th CES as the 2022 Air Force and Department of Defense Fire Department along with signing the 2023 Kunsan AB Fire Prevention Week proclamation.



Along with installation events focused on spreading fire safety messages, the 8th CES fire department visited Gunsan Jigok Elementary School. Kunsan AB firefighters and their ROK Air Force counterparts provided hands-on activities for the school children and educational briefings designed to encourage foundational fire safety habits.



For more information on fire safety visit www.NFPA.org