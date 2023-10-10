Kunsan Airmen share Fire Prevention with local community

Members from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department gather for a photo with students from Gunsan Jigok Elementary School during a Fire Prevention Week educational event in Gunsan, Republic of Korea, Oct. 10, 2023. Service members from the 8th CES and their Republic of Korea Air Force counterparts, visited the school to share this year’s Fire Prevention Week theme, “Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention,” with local students to prevent mishaps when cooking. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Karla Parra)

