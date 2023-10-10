USAFA Hockey v Lindenwood

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Holt Oliphant charges toward the goal during a game against Lindenwood held at the Academy's Cadet Ice Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo., Oct 07, 2023. Air Force defeated Lindenwood, 4-1, in the season opener for both teams, Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Cadet Ice Arena. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

