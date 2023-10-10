Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Hockey v Lindenwood [Image 6 of 9]

    USAFA Hockey v Lindenwood

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2023

    Photo by Justin Pacheco 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Brian Adams retrieves the puck during a game against Lindenwood held at the Academy's Cadet Ice Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo., Oct 07, 2023. Air Force defeated Lindenwood, 4-1, in the season opener for both teams, Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Cadet Ice Arena. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Hockey v Lindenwood [Image 9 of 9], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force Academy
    USAFA

