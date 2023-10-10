U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Chris Hedden faces off against Lindenwood's Mitch Allard during a game held at the Academy's Cadet Ice Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo., Oct 07, 2023. Air Force defeated Lindenwood, 4-1, in the season opener for both teams, Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Cadet Ice Arena. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Justin R. Pacheco)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2023 17:30
|Photo ID:
|8068466
|VIRIN:
|231007-F-NU281-1002
|Resolution:
|2901x1931
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Hockey v Lindenwood [Image 9 of 9], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS
