Say Goodnight

Six-year-old Amiya hugs Ximena Cerquera, a Fort Sill FCC provider, goodbye as she and her mother, Staff Sgt. Ashley Moore, a drill sergeant with 434th Brigade, leave to go home for the night. Moore uses the FCC program on the evenings when she works past 7 p.m. and for overnight care.

Date Taken: 09.28.2023 Location: FORT SILL, OK, US