Six-year-old Amiya hugs Ximena Cerquera, a Fort Sill FCC provider, goodbye as she and her mother, Staff Sgt. Ashley Moore, a drill sergeant with 434th Brigade, leave to go home for the night. Moore uses the FCC program on the evenings when she works past 7 p.m. and for overnight care.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2023 15:37
|Photo ID:
|8068176
|VIRIN:
|230928-D-YD137-7095
|Resolution:
|1333x2000
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Say Goodnight [Image 3 of 3], by Monica Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Overcoming Childcare Hurdles: Staff Sgt. Ashley Moore's Tale
