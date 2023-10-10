Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Say Goodnight [Image 3 of 3]

    Say Goodnight

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Monica Wood 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Six-year-old Amiya hugs Ximena Cerquera, a Fort Sill FCC provider, goodbye as she and her mother, Staff Sgt. Ashley Moore, a drill sergeant with 434th Brigade, leave to go home for the night. Moore uses the FCC program on the evenings when she works past 7 p.m. and for overnight care.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 15:37
    Photo ID: 8068176
    VIRIN: 230928-D-YD137-7095
    Resolution: 1333x2000
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    drill sergeant
    Fires Center of Excellence
    FCC program
    434th Brigade
    childcare options

