Staff Sgt. Ashley Moore, a drill sergeant with A Bat., 1-22nd Field Artillery, 434th Brigade, awakens her daughter, Amiya, when she picks her up from FCC Provider Ximena Cerquera’s home after working past the time the SAS Center closes. FCC providers offer flexible childcare options catering to the erratic schedules of military personnel.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2023 15:38
|Photo ID:
|8068174
|VIRIN:
|230928-D-YD137-7036
|Resolution:
|2000x1333
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Family time [Image 3 of 3], by Monica Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Overcoming Childcare Hurdles: Staff Sgt. Ashley Moore's Tale
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT