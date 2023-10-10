Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Family time [Image 2 of 3]

    Family time

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Monica Wood 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Ashley Moore, a drill sergeant with A Bat., 1-22nd Field Artillery, 434th Brigade, awakens her daughter, Amiya, when she picks her up from FCC Provider Ximena Cerquera’s home after working past the time the SAS Center closes. FCC providers offer flexible childcare options catering to the erratic schedules of military personnel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 15:38
    Photo ID: 8068174
    VIRIN: 230928-D-YD137-7036
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Family time [Image 3 of 3], by Monica Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Late night
    Family time
    Say Goodnight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Overcoming Childcare Hurdles: Staff Sgt. Ashley Moore's Tale

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    drill sergeant
    childcare
    Fires Center of Excellence
    FCC program
    434th Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT