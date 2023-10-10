Staff Sgt. Ashley Moore, a drill sergeant with A Bat., 1-22nd Field Artillery, 434th Brigade, holds her sleeping daughter, Amiya, as she talks to Ximena Cerquera, an FCC provider, who cares for Moore’s daughter whenever Moore cannot be off by 7 p.m. to pick her daughter up from the School Age Services center. The FCC program offers childcare to bridge the gap between when the childcare centers close and when Soldiers get off work.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2023 15:38
|Photo ID:
|8068173
|VIRIN:
|230928-D-YD137-4043
|Resolution:
|2000x1333
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Late night [Image 3 of 3], by Monica Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Overcoming Childcare Hurdles: Staff Sgt. Ashley Moore's Tale
