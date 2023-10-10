Air Force Surgeon General presents Distinguished Service Medal to 59th Medical Wing commander

Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, U.S. Air Force Surgeon General, discusses the impact of the 59th Medical Wing at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Oct. 11, 2023. The 59th Medical Wing is the only medical wing in the U.S. Air Force and is responsible for training all AF medics and providing direct medical support to the AF basic training mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

