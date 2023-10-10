Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Surgeon General presents Distinguished Service Medal to 59th Medical Wing commander [Image 1 of 3]

    Air Force Surgeon General presents Distinguished Service Medal to 59th Medical Wing commander

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, U.S. Air Force Surgeon General, and Col. Wade Adair, 59th Medical Wing deputy commander, discuss medical developments in the local area at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Oct. 11, 2023 The 59th Medical Wing is the only medical wing in the U.S. Air Force and is responsible for training all AF medics and providing direct medical support to the AF basic training mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

    This work, Air Force Surgeon General presents Distinguished Service Medal to 59th Medical Wing commander [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

