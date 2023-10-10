Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Surgeon General presents Distinguished Service Medal to 59th Medical Wing commander [Image 2 of 3]

    Air Force Surgeon General presents Distinguished Service Medal to 59th Medical Wing commander

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, U.S. Air Force Surgeon General, presents Brig. Gen. (Dr.) Thomas Harrell, 59th Medical Wing commander, with the Distinguished Service Medal at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Oct. 11, 2023. He was recognized his outstanding leadership and accomplishments achieved when he served as the Air Force Medical Readiness Agency commander. Harrell also currently serves as the Defense Health Network Central director, the San Antonio Market director, and the Air Force Medical Agency Alpha lead. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 12:58
    Photo ID: 8067864
    VIRIN: 231011-F-JG587-1060
    Resolution: 1500x1071
    Size: 960.08 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Surgeon General presents Distinguished Service Medal to 59th Medical Wing commander [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force Surgeon General presents Distinguished Service Medal to 59th Medical Wing commander
    Air Force Surgeon General presents Distinguished Service Medal to 59th Medical Wing commander
    Air Force Surgeon General presents Distinguished Service Medal to 59th Medical Wing commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical
    readiness
    59MDW
    AFSG
    AFMRA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT