Air Force Surgeon General presents Distinguished Service Medal to 59th Medical Wing commander

Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, U.S. Air Force Surgeon General, presents Brig. Gen. (Dr.) Thomas Harrell, 59th Medical Wing commander, with the Distinguished Service Medal at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Oct. 11, 2023. He was recognized his outstanding leadership and accomplishments achieved when he served as the Air Force Medical Readiness Agency commander. Harrell also currently serves as the Defense Health Network Central director, the San Antonio Market director, and the Air Force Medical Agency Alpha lead. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

