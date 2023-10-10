The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District held a town hall and awards ceremony in Buffalo, NY, September 6, 2023, with Brig. Gen. Mark Quander, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lakes and Ohio River Division as the keynote speaker.



The Bronze de Fleury Medal is one of the first and most prestigious medals given by the Corps of Engineers for extraordinary service or support to an element of the Engineer Regiment. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 12:52 Photo ID: 8067840 VIRIN: 230906-A-VR700-9040 Resolution: 2048x1621 Size: 2.54 MB Location: BUFFALO, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Buffalo District Recognizes Two Bronze de Fleury Medal Recipients [Image 6 of 6], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.