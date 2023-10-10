Buffalo District Recognizes Two Bronze de Fleury Medal Recipients

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District held a town hall and awards ceremony in Buffalo, NY, September 6, 2023, with Brig. Gen. Mark Quander, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lakes and Ohio River Division as the keynote speaker.



Bill Kowalewski, special projects branch chief, receives the Bronze de Fleury Medal for his superior service in helping solve our Nation’s most complex water resource challenges and paving the way towards an environmentally sustainable future. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

