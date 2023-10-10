The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District held a town hall and awards ceremony in Buffalo, NY, September 6, 2023, with Brig. Gen. Mark Quander, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lakes and Ohio River Division as the keynote speaker.
David Frothingham, district environment branch chief, receives the Bronze de Fleury Medal for his superior service in helping solve our Nation’s most complex water resource challenges and paving the way towards an environmentally sustainable future. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2023 12:52
|Photo ID:
|8067839
|VIRIN:
|230906-A-VR700-9059
|Resolution:
|2048x1155
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Buffalo District Recognizes Two Bronze de Fleury Medal Recipients [Image 6 of 6], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
