    Lt. Gov. of North Dakota visits Grand Forks AFB [Image 3 of 3]

    Lt. Gov. of North Dakota visits Grand Forks AFB

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    The Honorable Tammy Miller, Lt. Gov. of North Dakota, poses with a group of Airmen from the 319th Security Forces Squadron, 319th Maintenance Squadron, 348th Reconnaissance Squadron and 319th Reconnaissance Wing, Oct. 11, 2023 at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. During her first visit to Grand Forks AFB, Miller received a 319th RW mission brief, toured the 319th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control tower and visited an RQ-4 Global Hawk Block 40. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 11:21
    Photo ID: 8067682
    VIRIN: 231011-F-JO744-1137
    Resolution: 7159x5114
    Size: 22.73 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Grand Forks AFB
    319 RW
    Tammy Miller

