Lt. Gov. of North Dakota visits Grand Forks AFB

The Honorable Tammy Miller, Lt. Gov. of North Dakota, poses with a group of Airmen from the 319th Security Forces Squadron, 319th Maintenance Squadron, 348th Reconnaissance Squadron and 319th Reconnaissance Wing, Oct. 11, 2023 at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. During her first visit to Grand Forks AFB, Miller received a 319th RW mission brief, toured the 319th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control tower and visited an RQ-4 Global Hawk Block 40. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)

