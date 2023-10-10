Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gov. of North Dakota visits Grand Forks AFB [Image 1 of 3]

    Lt. Gov. of North Dakota visits Grand Forks AFB

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Monroe, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander, briefs the Honorable Tammy Miller, Lt. Gov. of North Dakota, about the components and capabilities of the RQ-4 Global Hawk Block 40 Oct. 11, 2023 at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Miller visited Grand Forks AFB following her keynote address at the 17th annual Unmanned Aerial Systems Summit and Expo in Grand Forks, North Dakota. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 11:20
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Grand Forks AFB
    319 RW
    Tammy Miller

