Lt. Gov. of North Dakota visits Grand Forks AFB

U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Monroe, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander, briefs the Honorable Tammy Miller, Lt. Gov. of North Dakota, about the components and capabilities of the RQ-4 Global Hawk Block 40 Oct. 11, 2023 at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Miller visited Grand Forks AFB following her keynote address at the 17th annual Unmanned Aerial Systems Summit and Expo in Grand Forks, North Dakota. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)

