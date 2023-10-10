Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gov. of North Dakota visits Grand Forks AFB [Image 2 of 3]

    Lt. Gov. of North Dakota visits Grand Forks AFB

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    The Honorable Tammy Miller, Lt. Gov. of North Dakota, shakes hands with Senior Airman Angelia Lamont, 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, Oct. 11, 2023 at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Miller visited Grand Forks AFB for the first time to become familiar with the 319th Reconnaissance Wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 11:20
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gov. of North Dakota visits Grand Forks AFB [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Raisa Christie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Grand Forks AFB
    319 RW
    Tammy Miller

