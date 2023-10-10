Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Silent Drill Platoon Performs in Philadelphia [Image 4 of 5]

    Silent Drill Platoon Performs in Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Dornfeld 

    Communication Directorate             

    The U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon with Marine Barracks Washington perform for the citizens of Philadelphia during Navy-Marine Week Philadelphia at Independence Hall, Philadelphia, PA on Oct. 11, 2023. Throughout this week, the Marine Corps and Navy will participate in community engagement events throughout the city of Philadelphia to build relationships with local communities and create awareness of the Marine Corps and its mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Dornfeld)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Silent Drill Platoon Performs in Philadelphia [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kelsey Dornfeld, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

