Silent Drill Platoon Performs in Philadelphia

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Chase Coburn and Cpl. Noah Cunningham, members of the Silent Drill Platoon with Marine Barracks Washington, speak with a Philadelphia citizen after a performance at Independence Hall, Philadelphia, PA during Navy-Marine Week Philadelphia on Oct. 11, 2023. Throughout this week, the Marine Corps and Navy will participate in community engagement events throughout the city of Philadelphia to build relationships with local communities and create awareness of the Marine Corps and its mission. Coburn is Van Alstyne, TX native and Cunningham is a Littleton, CO native. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Dornfeld)

