Silent Drill Platoon Performs in Philadelphia

The U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon with Marine Barracks Washington perform for the citizens of Philadelphia during Navy-Marine Week Philadelphia at Independence Hall, Philadelphia, PA on Oct. 11, 2023. Throughout this week, the Marine Corps and Navy will participate in community engagement events throughout the city of Philadelphia to build relationships with local communities and create awareness of the Marine Corps and its mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Dornfeld)

