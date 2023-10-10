NAVCENT Hosts Congressional Delegations for Unmanned Systems Tour

231011-N-EG592-1151 MANAMA, Bahrain (Oct. 11, 2023) Capt. Colin Corridan, commander of U.S. 5th Fleet’s Task Force 59, right, and Lt. Cmdr. Dre Johnson, assigned to TF 59, left, speak with Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) during a tour of unmanned systems displayed at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Oct. 11. Task Force 59 integrates unmanned systems and artificial intelligence across the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)

