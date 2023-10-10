Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVCENT Hosts Congressional Delegations for Unmanned Systems Tour [Image 2 of 4]

    NAVCENT Hosts Congressional Delegations for Unmanned Systems Tour

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Vernier 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    231011-N-EG592-1044 MANAMA, Bahrain (Oct. 11, 2023) Capt. Colin Corridan, commander of U.S. 5th Fleet’s Task Force 59, right, speaks with Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) during a tour of unmanned systems displayed at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Oct. 11. Task Force 59 integrates unmanned systems and artificial intelligence across the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)

    Congress
    New Jersey
    Iowa
    Senator
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT

