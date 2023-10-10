NAVCENT Hosts Congressional Delegations for Unmanned Systems Tour

231008-A-US124-2192 MANAMA, Bahrain (Oct. 8, 2023) Capt. Colin Corridan, commander of U.S. 5th Fleet’s Task Force 59, left, speaks with Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) during a tour of unmanned systems displayed at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Oct. 8. Task Force 59 integrates unmanned systems and artificial intelligence across the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marita Schwab)

