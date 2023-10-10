U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Caleb Statler, right, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection fire fighter, attends to an injured civilian during an active shooter exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 5, 2023. The 100th SFS conducts regular training exercises in controlled and safe environments to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2023 03:39
|Photo ID:
|8067180
|VIRIN:
|231005-F-AB266-1005
|Resolution:
|6339x4528
|Size:
|8.34 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
This work, Run, Hide, Fight: 100 SFS, 100 CES active shooter exercise [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
