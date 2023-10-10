U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Malone, 100th Security Forces Squadron military working dog K-9 handler, leads a response team during an active shooter exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 5, 2023. The 100th SFS conducts regular training exercises in controlled and safe environments to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 03:39 Photo ID: 8067174 VIRIN: 231005-F-AB266-1001 Resolution: 4616x3297 Size: 3.59 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Run, Hide, Fight: 100 SFS, 100 CES active shooter exercise [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.