Run, Hide, Fight: 100 SFS, 100 CES active shooter exercise

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jordan Hubartt, 100th Security Forces Squadron defender, sweeps a lobby during an active shooter exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 5, 2023. The exercise was designed to evaluate the training, readiness and capability of RAF Mildenhall first responders in order to effectively respond to active shooter threats to the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

