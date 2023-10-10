Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Run, Hide, Fight: 100 SFS, 100 CES active shooter exercise [Image 2 of 7]

    Run, Hide, Fight: 100 SFS, 100 CES active shooter exercise

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jordan Hubartt, 100th Security Forces Squadron defender, sweeps a lobby during an active shooter exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 5, 2023. The exercise was designed to evaluate the training, readiness and capability of RAF Mildenhall first responders in order to effectively respond to active shooter threats to the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 03:39
    This work, Run, Hide, Fight: 100 SFS, 100 CES active shooter exercise [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    100ARW
    RAFMildenhall
    BloodyHundredth
    100SFS
    100CES

