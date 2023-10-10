JACKSONS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Papua New Guinea (Sep. 25, 2023) Members of Patrol Squadron (VP) 16, the Papua New Guinea Defense Force, and the Papua New Guinea National Fisheries Authority conduct mission planning before reconnaissance flights, Sep. 25, 2023. The VP-16 “War Eagles” conduct maritime patrol and reconnaissance as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Robert Downes)
VP-16 Concludes Operations in Papua New Guinea
