JACKSONS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Papua New Guinea (Sep. 25, 2023) Members of Patrol Squadron (VP) 16, the Papua New Guinea Defense Force, and the Papua New Guinea National Fisheries Authority conduct mission planning before reconnaissance flights, Sep. 25, 2023. The VP-16 “War Eagles” conduct maritime patrol and reconnaissance as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Robert Downes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 01:19 Photo ID: 8066973 VIRIN: 230925-N-IS471-7190 Resolution: 1280x960 Size: 228.44 KB Location: PG Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VP-16 Concludes Operations in Papua New Guinea [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.