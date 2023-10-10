JACKSONS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Papua New Guinea (Sep. 29, 2023) Members of Patrol Squadron (VP) 16 and the Papua New Guinea Defense Force pose in front of a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon after conducting reconnaissance flights, Sep. 29, 2023. The VP-16 “War Eagles” conduct maritime patrol and reconnaissance as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Robert Downes)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2023 01:19
|Photo ID:
|8066972
|VIRIN:
|230929-N-IS471-5116
|Resolution:
|1430x1073
|Size:
|410.38 KB
|Location:
|PG
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VP-16 Concludes Operations in Papua New Guinea [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
