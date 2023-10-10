VP-16 Concludes Operations in Papua New Guinea

JACKSONS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Papua New Guinea (Sep. 29, 2023) Members of Patrol Squadron (VP) 16 and the Papua New Guinea Defense Force pose in front of a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon after conducting reconnaissance flights, Sep. 29, 2023. The VP-16 “War Eagles” conduct maritime patrol and reconnaissance as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Robert Downes)

