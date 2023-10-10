Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-16 Concludes Operations in Papua New Guinea

    PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Commander Task Force 72

    JACKSONS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Papua New Guinea (Sep. 29, 2023) Members of Patrol Squadron (VP) 16 and the Papua New Guinea Defense Force pose in front of a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon after conducting reconnaissance flights, Sep. 29, 2023. The VP-16 “War Eagles” conduct maritime patrol and reconnaissance as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Robert Downes)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 01:19
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    VP-16
    Papua New Guinea
    P-8A Poseidon
    Patrol Squadron 16
    Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance

