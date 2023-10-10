VP-16 Concludes Operations in Papua New Guinea

Courtesy Photo | JACKSONS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Papua New Guinea (Sep. 29, 2023) Members of Patrol...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | JACKSONS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Papua New Guinea (Sep. 29, 2023) Members of Patrol Squadron (VP) 16, the Papua New Guinea Defense Force, and the Papua New Guinea National Fisheries Authority pose in front of the Kumul Leadership Center, Sep. 29, 2023. The VP-16 “War Eagles” conduct maritime patrol and reconnaissance as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Robert Downes) see less | View Image Page

The “War Eagles” of Patrol Squadron SIXTEEN (VP-16) concluded operations from Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Sept. 29, where they conducted three reconnaissance flights in support of the Papua New Guinea Defense Force (PNGDF), Papua New Guinea National Fisheries Authority (NFA), and Papua New Guinea Customs.



The primary objective of these combined operations was to identify and assess fishing vessels operating within the Papua New Guinea Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) to ensure compliance with required regulations and agreements. VP-16’s efforts facilitated the enforcement of maritime laws and regulations within the region and supported sustainability initiatives which contribute to continued regional stability and economic security.



“We are fortunate for the opportunity to strengthen our partnership with Papua New Guinea in order to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said Lt. Austin Mallette, VP-16 mission commander. “It was an honor to welcome distinguished visitors on board the P-8A aircraft to showcase the capabilities it brings to the Maritime, Patrol, and Reconnaissance Force.”



During the detachment, personnel from the PNGDF, NFA, and Customs expressed their satisfaction with the collaborative efforts, highlighting the significant impact of VP-16’s support to Papua New Guinea’s strategic security initiatives. VP-16 shared valuable imagery and detailed information pertaining to the locations and movements of potential vessels of interest within the Papua New Guinea EEZ. These insights will empower the respective authorities to prosecute and impose fines on any vessels found to be in violation of the established legal frameworks.



VP-16 also had the opportunity to host a flight with distinguished guests, including Acting Chief of Papua New Guinea Defence Force, Commodore Philip Polewara, Papua New Guinea Customs Director, Benjamin Sine, and the United States Chargé d'Affaires to Papua New Guinea, Katherine Monahan.



“On behalf of the Papua New Guinea Defense Force, I would like to express my sincere gratitude for your visit. Your presence here is a testament to the strong ties between our two countries, and we are honored to have you as our guests,” said Polewara.



The VP-16 “War Eagles” are based in Jacksonville, Fla., and are currently forward deployed to Kadena Air Base, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely engages and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.