VCNO and MCPON Visit Florida Navy Installations

KEY WEST, Fla. (Oct. 11, 2023) – Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti delivers opening remarks during the Navy’s Hybrid Fleet event held at Naval Station Key West, Oct. 11. The event aims to test various unmanned aerial and surface systems in order to strengthen and increase warfighter capabilities. Earlier this year, U.S. 4th Fleet was selected to operationalize 5th Fleet’s innovative use of cutting-edge technology as part of a continuous campaign of learning. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

