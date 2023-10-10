Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VCNO and MCPON Visit Florida Navy Installations [Image 7 of 10]

    VCNO and MCPON Visit Florida Navy Installations

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Amanda Gray 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    KEY WEST, Fla. (Oct. 11, 2023) – Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti delivers opening remarks during the Navy’s Hybrid Fleet event held at Naval Station Key West, Oct. 11. The event aims to test various unmanned aerial and surface systems in order to strengthen and increase warfighter capabilities. Earlier this year, U.S. 4th Fleet was selected to operationalize 5th Fleet’s innovative use of cutting-edge technology as part of a continuous campaign of learning. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

    MCPON
    Vice Chief of Naval Operations
    Franchetti
    Hybrid Fleet Event

