Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VCNO and MCPON Visit Florida Navy Installations [Image 5 of 10]

    VCNO and MCPON Visit Florida Navy Installations

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Amanda Gray 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    MAYPORT, Fla. (Oct. 11, 2023) – Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti sees an MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aircraft System while visiting Naval Station Mayport, Oct. 11. Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea visited Naval Station Mayport, Naval Air Station Jacksonville, and Naval Air Station Key West to engage with Sailors and to observe the U.S. Navy’s Hybrid Fleet event. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.11.2023 20:43
    Photo ID: 8066636
    VIRIN: 231011-N-UD469-1725
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: MAYPORT, FL, US 
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VCNO and MCPON Visit Florida Navy Installations [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VCNO and MCPON Visit Florida Navy Installations
    VCNO and MCPON Visit Florida Navy Installations
    VCNO and MCPON Visit Florida Navy Installations
    VCNO and MCPON Visit Florida Navy Installations
    VCNO and MCPON Visit Florida Navy Installations
    VCNO and MCPON Visit Florida Navy Installations
    VCNO and MCPON Visit Florida Navy Installations
    VCNO and MCPON Visit Florida Navy Installations
    VCNO and MCPON Visit Florida Navy Installations
    VCNO and MCPON Visit Florida Navy Installations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCPON
    VCNO
    Vice Chief of Naval Operations
    MQ-4C
    Franchetti
    Honea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT