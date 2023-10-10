VCNO and MCPON Visit Florida Navy Installations

MAYPORT, Fla. (Oct. 11, 2023) – Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea see an MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aircraft System while visiting Naval Station Mayport, Oct. 11. Franchetti and Honea visited Naval Station Mayport, Naval Air Station Jacksonville, and Naval Air Station Key West to engage with Sailors and to observe the U.S. Navy’s Hybrid Fleet event. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

