Through their decisions and actions, Army Senior leaders strengthen the Army profession by sharing their knowledge and experiences and mentoring the future leaders amongst our ranks. During this year's Association of the U.S. Army’s (AUSA) 2023 event, Soldiers and Department of the Army Civilians had the opportunity to receive mentorship from some of the top Army senior commissioned officers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)
|10.11.2023
AUSA brings senior leaders, Soldiers, civilians together
