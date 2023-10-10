Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUSA brings senior leaders, Soldiers, civilians together [Image 7 of 8]

    AUSA brings senior leaders, Soldiers, civilians together

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold 

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    Through their decisions and actions, Army Senior leaders strengthen the Army profession by sharing their knowledge and experiences and mentoring the future leaders amongst our ranks. During this year's Association of the U.S. Army’s 2023 event, Soldiers and Department of the Army Civilians had the opportunity to receive mentorship from some of the top Army senior commissioned officers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)

    This work, AUSA brings senior leaders, Soldiers, civilians together [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

