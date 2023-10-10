Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUSA brings senior leaders, Soldiers, civilians together

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold 

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    WASHINGTON, D.C.– Through their decisions and actions, Army Senior leaders strengthen the Army profession by sharing their knowledge and experiences, and mentoring the future leaders amongst our ranks. During this year's Association of the U.S. Army’s 2023 event, Soldiers and Department of the Army Civilians had the opportunity to receive mentorship from some of the top Army senior commissioned officers.

    At the AUSA Leader Solarium Two-Star General Officer Lunch Oct. 11 at the AUSA 2023 Annual Meeting and Exposition at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., approximately 20 two-star general officers joined Soldiers with between 12-16 years of experience during the event.

    The Solarium, organized by AUSA’s Center for Leadership, hosts 160 specially selected soldiers, who hear from top Army leaders and civilian subject-matter experts and have small-group discussions on challenges facing the Army.

    Army professionals continuously develop and mentor junior Soldiers and Army Civilians to become the next generation of leaders. Events like this help highlight that a career in military service offers opportunities for advancement and leadership development.

