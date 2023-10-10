Pvt. Zion Finley, 687th Engineer Construction Company, 46th Engineer Battalion, watches the forest on Fort Johnson for any signs of a wildfire.
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 15:16
|Photo ID:
|8066240
|VIRIN:
|231010-A-GH690-9377
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Johnson joins forces with area, national teams to fight wildfires [Image 3 of 3], by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Johnson joins forces with area, national teams to fight wildfires
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT