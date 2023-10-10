Fire department volunteers from across the United States, along with Fort Johnson firefighters and the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Department worked together to evacuate residents and save homes during the Lions Camp Road fire.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.10.2023 Date Posted: 10.11.2023 15:16 Photo ID: 8066239 VIRIN: 231010-A-GH690-9071 Resolution: 2596x1550 Size: 491.87 KB Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Johnson joins forces with area, national teams to fight wildfires [Image 3 of 3], by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.