Fire department volunteers from across the United States, along with Fort Johnson firefighters and the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Department worked together to evacuate residents and save homes during the Lions Camp Road fire.
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 15:16
|Photo ID:
|8066239
|VIRIN:
|231010-A-GH690-9071
|Resolution:
|2596x1550
|Size:
|491.87 KB
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Johnson joins forces with area, national teams to fight wildfires [Image 3 of 3], by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Johnson joins forces with area, national teams to fight wildfires
