    Fort Johnson joins forces with area, national teams to fight wildfires [Image 1 of 3]

    Fort Johnson joins forces with area, national teams to fight wildfires

    FORT JOHNSON, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Porsha Auzenne 

    Fort Johnson Public Affairs Office

    Fire department volunteers from across the United States, along with Fort Johnson firefighters and the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Department worked together to evacuate residents and save homes during the Lions Camp Road fire.

    Date Taken: 10.10.2023
    Date Posted: 10.11.2023 15:16
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US 
    This work, Fort Johnson joins forces with area, national teams to fight wildfires [Image 3 of 3], by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    local
    wildfires
    JRTC and Fort Johnson
    state and national firefighters volunteer

