Fort Johnson firefighters were acknowledged for their efforts in fighting the local wildfires before the 9/11 Ceremony Sept. 11.
|10.10.2023
|10.11.2023 15:16
|8066278
|231010-A-GH690-3790
|2950x2360
|2.18 MB
|FORT JOHNSON, LA, US
|1
|0
Fort Johnson joins forces with area, national teams to fight wildfires
