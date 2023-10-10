USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts routine flight operations

231011-N-AR554-1281 EAST CHINA SEA (Oct. 11, 2023) Sailors move ordnance from an EA-18G Growler, attached to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the East China Sea, Oct. 11. The primary role of EA-18G Growlers is to disrupt the ability to communicate between units in combat through the use of electronic warfare. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

