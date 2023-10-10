Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts routine flight operations [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts routine flight operations

    EAST CHINA SEA

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231011-N-AR554-1017 EAST CHINA SEA (Oct. 11, 2023) Sailors mark an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Eagles of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115, attached to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, after a routine check on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the East China Sea, Oct. 11. The Eagles conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.11.2023 15:05
    Photo ID: 8066227
    VIRIN: 231011-N-AR554-1017
    Resolution: 4882x3255
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts routine flight operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    7th Fleet
    aircraft
    flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    VFA 115

