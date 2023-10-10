A1C Edwin Altamirano from the 2nd Communications Squadron set up the Global Aircrew Strategic Network Terminal at Barksdale Air Force Base, August 30, 2023. The Global Aircrew Strategic Network Terminal ensures secure communication for aircrew in the face of a nuclear attack or electromagnetic pulse. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Watson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2023 Date Posted: 10.11.2023 12:23 Photo ID: 8065869 VIRIN: 230830-F-KW266-1008 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 9.49 MB Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GASNT Empowers Connectivity [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.