    GASNT Empowers Connectivity [Image 3 of 6]

    GASNT Empowers Connectivity

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A1C Decdavis Saclayan and A1C Des'Ree Cooper from the 2nd Communications Squadron set up the Global Aircrew Strategic Network Terminal at Barksdale Air Force Base, August 30, 2023. The Global Aircrew Strategic Network Terminal ensures secure communication for aircrew in the face of a nuclear attack or electromagnetic pulse. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Watson)

    This work, GASNT Empowers Connectivity [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Communications
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    2 CS
    GASNT

