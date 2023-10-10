86th Civil Engineer Squadron leaders present the Kaiserslautern Military Community Proclamation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 5, 2023. The goals of the KMC Proclamation have been put in place to aid in the safety of those in the community by encouraging people to educate themselves and make a plan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 10.11.2023 10:21 Photo ID: 8065668 VIRIN: 231005-F-RT830-1027 Resolution: 5101x3634 Size: 1.9 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86 CES kicks off 2023 Fire Prevention Week [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kaitlyn Oiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.