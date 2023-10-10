86th Civil Engineer Squadron leaders present the Kaiserslautern Military Community Proclamation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 5, 2023. The goals of the KMC Proclamation have been put in place to aid in the safety of those in the community by encouraging people to educate themselves and make a plan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 10:21
|Photo ID:
|8065668
|VIRIN:
|231005-F-RT830-1027
|Resolution:
|5101x3634
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86 CES kicks off 2023 Fire Prevention Week [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kaitlyn Oiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
