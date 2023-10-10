Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 CES kicks off 2023 Fire Prevention Week [Image 2 of 3]

    86 CES kicks off 2023 Fire Prevention Week

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alison Freiman, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, signs the Kaiserslautern Military Community Proclamation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 5, 2023. Freiman determined Oct. 8-22, 2023 as Fire Prevention Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

