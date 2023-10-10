86 CES kicks off 2023 Fire Prevention Week

Gregory Russell, right, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron fire chief, and Sparky the Dog present the Kaiserslautern Military Community Proclamation to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alison Freiman, left, 86th CES commander, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 5, 2023. The KMC Proclamation states Team Ramstein’s goals of the 2023 Fire Prevention Week to ensure the safety, security and education of all of those in our community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

