Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    86 CES kicks off 2023 Fire Prevention Week [Image 1 of 3]

    86 CES kicks off 2023 Fire Prevention Week

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Gregory Russell, right, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron fire chief, and Sparky the Dog present the Kaiserslautern Military Community Proclamation to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alison Freiman, left, 86th CES commander, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 5, 2023. The KMC Proclamation states Team Ramstein’s goals of the 2023 Fire Prevention Week to ensure the safety, security and education of all of those in our community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.11.2023 10:22
    Photo ID: 8065666
    VIRIN: 231005-F-RT830-1013
    Resolution: 5560x3817
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86 CES kicks off 2023 Fire Prevention Week [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kaitlyn Oiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    86 CES kicks off 2023 Fire Prevention Week
    86 CES kicks off 2023 Fire Prevention Week
    86 CES kicks off 2023 Fire Prevention Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire Prevention
    Mission Ready
    86 CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT