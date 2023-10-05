PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 9, 2023) – The Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Vancouver (FFH 331), left, steams with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ammunition ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8), center, and the Philippine Navy guided-missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FF 151) during a replenishment-at-sea exercise while operating in the Philippine Sea during Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Sama Sama, Oct. 9. MTA Sama Sama is a multilateral exercise including forces from the Philippines, United States, Australia, France, Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom designed to promote regional security cooperation, enhance maritime interoperability and maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Aircrewman (Tactical Helicopter) 2nd Class Keithan Perez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.09.2023 Date Posted: 10.11.2023 01:14 Photo ID: 8065213 VIRIN: 231009-N-UA460-2111 Resolution: 4894x2919 Size: 895.83 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea Exercise During Maritime Training Activity Sama Sama [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.