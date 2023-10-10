Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea Exercise During Maritime Training Activity Sama Sama [Image 1 of 4]

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 9, 2023) – The Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ammunition ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8), left, steams alongside the Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Vancouver (FFH 331) during a replenishment-at-sea exercise while operating in the Philippine Sea during Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Sama Sama, Oct. 9. MTA Sama Sama is a multilateral exercise including forces from the Philippines, United States, Australia, France, Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom designed to promote regional security cooperation, enhance maritime interoperability and maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Aircrewman (Tactical Helicopter) 2nd Class Keithan Perez)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2023
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    RAS
    CTF 76
    Dewey
    DESRON 7
    Sama Sama

