USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea Exercise During Maritime Training Activity Sama Sama

PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 9, 2023) – The Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ammunition ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8), left, steams alongside the Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Vancouver (FFH 331) during a replenishment-at-sea exercise while operating in the Philippine Sea during Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Sama Sama, Oct. 9. MTA Sama Sama is a multilateral exercise including forces from the Philippines, United States, Australia, France, Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom designed to promote regional security cooperation, enhance maritime interoperability and maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Aircrewman (Tactical Helicopter) 2nd Class Keithan Perez)

