gt. Maj. of the U.S. Army Michael R. Weimer presents the Command Sgt. Major (Ret.) Troy Welch Action Award First Place to the United States Army Reserve Command Fiscal Year 2023 for Army Commitment to Improving Overall Nutrition during the Sergeant Major of the Army Forum and Awards ceremony at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Oct. 9, 2023. The event was in support of the AUSA 2023 Annual Meeting and Exposition. (U.S. Army photo by William Pratt)

Date Taken: 10.09.2023 Date Posted: 10.09.2023 Location: ARLINGTON, US