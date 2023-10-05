Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Sergeant Major of the Army Forum and Awards [Image 9 of 11]

    The Sergeant Major of the Army Forum and Awards

    ARLINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2023

    Photo by William Pratt 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Sgt. Maj. of the U.S. Army Michael R. Weimer addresses the audience during the Sergeant Major of the Army Forum and Awards ceremony at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Oct. 9, 2023. The event was in support of the AUSA 2023 Annual Meeting and Exposition. (U.S. Army photo by William A. Pratt

    This work, The Sergeant Major of the Army Forum and Awards [Image 11 of 11], by William Pratt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

