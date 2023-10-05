USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) and its sister ships prepare to get underway from U.S. Coast Guard Forces/Micronesia Sector Guam in Guam ahead of Tropical Storm Bolaven for storm avoidance on Oct. 8, 2023. Tropical Storm Bolaven strengthened after passing through the Federated States of Micronesia and is forecast to intensify through Tuesday afternoon, possibly becoming a typhoon. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2023 22:52
|Photo ID:
|8061964
|VIRIN:
|231008-G-IA651-9191
|Resolution:
|2928x3904
|Size:
|5.31 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard prepares for Tropical Storm Bolaven [Image 11 of 11], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Coast Guard, partners prepare for arrival of Tropical Storm Bolaven to Guam, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands
